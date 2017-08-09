Audio: GFW’s X-Division Round Table Teleconference with Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki, and Trevor Lee

Aug 9, 2017

X-DIVISION ROUNDTABLE TELECONFERENCE

Three of the top X-Division stars will participate in the first-ever X-Division Media Teleconference.

Reigning X-Division Champion Sonjay Dutt will be joined by 5-time former X-Division Champion Low-Ki, as well as Trevor Lee, who currently has “possession” of the golden prize.

The trio will discuss Destination-X on Thursday night, August 17, and everything else that has long made the X-Division the cornerstone of the company.

Here is the pertinent information:

X-DIVISION ROUNDTABLE TOPICS:

Destination-X on Thursday, August 17, including the Ladder Match, Dutt vs. Lee;
The X-Division Championship Belt – winning the title vs. stealing the title;
High-flying, death-defying moves;
Best move: Reverse Warrior’s Way (Dutt) or the original Warrior’s Way (Low-Ki);
Who is the best-ever X-Division competitor;
Super-X Cup;
Tougher match – Ultimate-X or Ladder Match;
How has the style of the X-Division influenced wrestling promotions around the world;
Hair tips from Trevor;
Sonjay winning the title in his native India, including his family’s reaction; and
What makes Low-Ki smile.

WHO:

Sonjay Dutt, reigning X-Division Champion

Low-Ki, 5-time former X-Division Champion

Trevor Lee, now in possession of the X-Division Championship belt.

