Actor with Jinder Mahal at SmackDown (Photo), Lana – Tamina Snuka Update, James Ellsworth

Aug 9, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– The storyline between Lana and Tamina Snuka continued on this week’s WWE SmackDown after Charlotte Flair’s easy win over Lana. Tamina indicated that Lana will now use her charisma to help get Tamina a SmackDown Women’s Title shot, indicating a possible managerial role for Lana. Below is video from the segment:

– Actor Kal Penn was a personal guest of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at this week’s SmackDown in Toronto. WWE posted this photo of Mahal and Penn with The Singh Brothers, who were kept off TV because of their storyline injuries, according to Tom Phillips.

– As noted, James Ellsworth returned from his storyline suspension on this week’s SmackDown and helped Carmella win a non-title match over SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi. As seen below, Ellsworth tweeted on his return and continued the feud with Becky Lynch:

