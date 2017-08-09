8/9/17 WWE NXT Coverage

We see the NXT opening video and are welcomed to the show by Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson. We are reminded that Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre will be face-to-face later tonight.

Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, and Nikki Cross get into the ring and Nikki calls out The Authors of Pain. Paul Ellering leads the Authors to the ring, but Eric Young appears and beats down Rezar on the ramp as Akam is beaten down in the ring by the rest of SAnitY. Young leaves Rezar lying and then gets into the ring to join the beat down of Akam. Dain connects with a senton on Akam in the ring as Rezar is still tied up to the barricade on the outside. Rezar drags the barricade to the ring with him, but he is stomped down to his mat for his troubles. Dain connects with a senton to Rezar as well. Wolfe and Young drop Akam with a middle rope neck-breaker. Nikki cross grabs the NXT Tag Team Championship belts and hands them to Wolfe and Dain in the ring. Wolfe and Dain drop the titles onto Akam and Rezar and SAnitY walks up the ramp as a unit.

We take a look back at the confrontation between Asuka and Ember Moon from last week, which ended with Moon dropping Asuka with the Eclipse and leaving her lying in the ring. We see that Asuka and Ember will have their official contract signing on next week’s show.

We see another vignette for The Street Profits, who will debut later tonight, as we head to a break.

Back from the break, we see Billie Kay and Peyton Royce at the Performance Center. They talk about a makeup tutorial, but then see Ruby Riot and start making fun of her.

Match #1: The Metro Brothers (Chris and JC) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

Dawkins and Chris start the match for their teams. They lock up and Dawkins applies a headlock. Chris sends him off the ropes, but Dawkins drops him with a shoulder tackle. Dawkins takes Chris down with an arm-drag and then a scoop slam. Ford tags in and the Profits double-team Chris for a bit. Ford grabs Chris and drops him with a belly-to-back suplex. Chris fights back with a shot to the midsection and JC tags in. The Metros double-team Ford for a bit. JC goes for a suplex, but Ford lands on his feet and tags in Dawkins. Dawkins spears Chris off the apron and then splashes JC in the corner. Dawkins tosses JC down to the mat and then Ford tags in and connects with a frog splash after a spine-buster from Dawkins and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Street Profits.

We are reminded once again that Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre will meet face-to-face later tonight. We then take a look back to last week and see that Hideo Itami attacked Aleister Black as Black was leaving the arena. We then see that Black and Itami will go one-on-one at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

We are reminded that “Bleeding in the Blur” by Code Orange will be one of the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

NXT General Manager William Regal is in the ring and we welcomes Drew McIntyre and Bobby Roode. Roode brings security guards with him. Roode says they are his personal security detail and they are here to protect everybody. He says there is a madman known as Roderick Strong running around backstage and he would hate for anything to put the match at TakeOver in jeopardy. Roode welcomes McIntyre back to the WWE and says McIntyre can talk about returning all he wants, but Roode is the real deal. Roode says he has done everything he said he was going to do and NXT is his and his only. Roode says McIntyre was christened as “The Chosen One,” and says that he (Roode) is simply “The One.”

McIntyre calls Roode an ass and somehow believes all of the crap that is coming out of his mouth. McIntyre says after he Claymores Roode back down to Earth, he will be looking at the new NXT Champion. Roderick Strong’s music hits and he comes to the stage. Strong says he knows the rules Regal gave him and he doesn’t care if he is fined. Strong says he isn’t finished with Roode. Strong says this isn’t about the NXT Championship, but it is about Roode disrespecting him and his family. Strong says he wants to fight Roode and asks Roode if he is man enough. Regal interrupts, but Strong interrupts right back, and Roode interrupts again. Roode says he isn’t afraid and he will fight Strong anytime and even put the NXT Championship on the line, but Strong has to go through McIntyre first. Roode says if Strong gets through McIntyre, he will see Strong after TakeOver.

Regal says he makes the matches, but all three men tell him to make the match. McIntyre says he will beat Strong and then will beat Roode for days later. Regal says McIntyre should focus on TakeOver. Roode says Strong, McIntyre, and the NXT Universe all want the match. Roode says “We are NXT” and tells Regal to make the match. Regal says he wants to give the NXT Universe what they want and makes the match. Roode says it will be glorious.

We see that Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will go one-on-one in a rematch from a few weeks back up next as we head to a break.

We are reminded that “Poison Pens” by Creeper will be one of the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

We join Johnny Gargano backstage. He says physically he feels great, but he was nervous in his return last week. He says it was the first time he went out there by himself, but he thought about NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II and reminisces about his NXT Tag Team Championship reign with Tommaso Ciampa. He says he needs that adrenaline again and hasn’t missed a TakeOver since. He says he wants a match and walks away.

Match #2: Oney Lorcan vs. Danny Burch

They lock up and Lorcan backs Burch into the corner. Burch backs Lorcan into the other corner and we have a clean break. Lorcan takes Burch down, but Burch gets to the ropes to break any hold that Lorcan was going for. They lock up again and Burch applies a head-lock. Lorcan takes Burch down, but Burch keeps the hold applied. Lorcan turns into his own head-lock, but Burch gets to the ropes and Lorcan breaks the hold. Burch goes back to his head-lock, but Lorcan sends him off the ropes. Burch comes back with a shoulder tackle and then drops Lorcan with a flapjack. Burch and Lorcan exchange uppercuts, but Lorcan grabs Burch and slams him back-first into the turnbuckles. Lorcan goes for the cover, but Burch kicks out at two as we head to a break.

We’re back and Lorcan drops Burch to the match with a suplex. Lorcan goes for the cover, but Burch kicks out at two again. Lorcan takes Burch to the corner and lights him up with knife-edge chops. Lorcan connects with a running back elbow in the corner and goes for it a second time, but Burch counters with a boot to the face. Burch takes Lorcan down with a missile dropkick. Burch slams Lorcan into the corner and then puts him on the top rope. Burch goes for the draping DDT, but Lorcan counters and shoves Burch away. Burch comes right back with a lariat and goes for the cover, but Lorcan kicks out at two. Burch goes for a suplex, but Lorcan blocks it. Burch punches Lorcan in the ribs a few times and then converts with the Tower of London suplex from the top rope. Burch goes for the cover, but Lorcan kicks out at two.

Burch picks Lorcan up, but Lorcan gets free and drops Burch with an uppercut. Lorcan goes for another, but Burch cuts him off. Lorcan comes back and drops Burch to the mat and goes for the cover, but Burch kicks out at two. Lorcan delivers an uppercut and then clubs Burch across the chest, but Burch comes back and drops Lorcan and kicks him in the chest. Burch charges at Lorcan, but Lorcan catches him and goes for the single-leg crab submission, but Burch counters and kicks Lorcan repeatedly. Lorcan keeps the hold applied, but Burch rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Danny Burch.

After the match, Burch extends his hand, but Lorcan just slaps it. Burch grabs Lorcan’s hand and talks to him, and this time Lorcan shakes hands. Burch holds the ropes for Lorcan and they leave together.

We see that Andrade “Cien” Almas and No Way Jose will go one-on-one in tonight’s main event as we head to a break.

Back from the break, we are reminded of next week’s main event: Drew McIntyre vs. Roderick Strong.

Match #3: No Way Jose vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega)

