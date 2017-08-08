WWE RAW Social Score, Finn Balor Apologizes for WWE Fidget Spinner, The Ultimate Warrior

– WWE posted this video from August 8th, 1986 with Chris Adams clashing with WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior when he was known as The Dingo Warrior in World Class Championship Wrestling. The WWE Network recently added several new WCCW episodes to the vault.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Bachelorette. RAW had 94,000 interactions with 21,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 86,000 Twitter interactions with 20,000 unique authors. RAW also had 142,000 Facebook interactions with 100,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 192,000 interactions with 137,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– WWE and GFW both recently released several wrestler-themed fidget spinners, right as the fad is fading away. Finn Balor tweeted the following apology to a fan on Twitter that wasn’t thrilled with the new release on WWE Shop:

Apologize for this – https://t.co/rFnKz2tT2p — John Bain (@Totalbiscuit) August 8, 2017

John… i was not aware, sorry. My apologies https://t.co/uwlPDkP0m8 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 8, 2017

