WWE RAW Match Sponsor Note, Carmella vs. Naomi SmackDown Promo, Total Bellas Video
– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in a non-title match. Naomi will defend her title against Natalya at the August 20th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.
Don't miss #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE battle Ms. #MITB @CarmellaWWE TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/Ij0sCgF6Et
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2017
– WWE landed another blue-chip sponsor for last night’s RAW as Mercury Insurance sponsored Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, which saw The Lunatic Fringe get the win.
– Below is a new promo for the return of E!’s Total Bellas. The season two premiere will air on Wednesday, September 6th.
The @BellaTwins are BACK as @Total_Bellas returns to E! on Wednesday, September 6! #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/5dL3GVvpdm
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2017
