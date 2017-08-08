WWE RAW Match Sponsor Note, Carmella vs. Naomi SmackDown Promo, Total Bellas Video

Aug 8, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in a non-title match. Naomi will defend her title against Natalya at the August 20th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

– WWE landed another blue-chip sponsor for last night’s RAW as Mercury Insurance sponsored Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, which saw The Lunatic Fringe get the win.

– Below is a new promo for the return of E!’s Total Bellas. The season two premiere will air on Wednesday, September 6th.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Karen Jarrett, Sienna, and Laurel Van Ness

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad