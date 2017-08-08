WWE RAW Match Sponsor Note, Carmella vs. Naomi SmackDown Promo, Total Bellas Video

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in a non-title match. Naomi will defend her title against Natalya at the August 20th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

– WWE landed another blue-chip sponsor for last night’s RAW as Mercury Insurance sponsored Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, which saw The Lunatic Fringe get the win.

– Below is a new promo for the return of E!’s Total Bellas. The season two premiere will air on Wednesday, September 6th.

