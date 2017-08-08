WWE News and Notes
– John Cena’s expected opponent for SummerSlam is Baron Corbin.
– Jean-Pierre Goulet from Raw last night was a Canadian indie wrestler known as Tomer Shalom.
– IWF in New Jersey says that Tony Graves, Justin Adams and The Atkins Brothers have been booked as extras for SummerSlam, Raw and SmackDown in Brooklyn
– Mick Foley is currently auctioning off memorabilia and hand written book manuscripts to benefit RAINN.
(sources: PWinsider, wINC, and angrymarks.com)
