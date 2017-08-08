WWE News and Notes

– John Cena’s expected opponent for SummerSlam is Baron Corbin.

– Jean-Pierre Goulet from Raw last night was a Canadian indie wrestler known as Tomer Shalom.

– IWF in New Jersey says that Tony Graves, Justin Adams and The Atkins Brothers have been booked as extras for SummerSlam, Raw and SmackDown in Brooklyn

– Mick Foley is currently auctioning off memorabilia and hand written book manuscripts to benefit RAINN.

(sources: PWinsider, wINC, and angrymarks.com)



Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com





(Visited 103 times, 104 visits today)