Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Returning to WWE, Randy Orton Re-Tweets Parody Account Again, Charlotte

– Charlotte Flair makes her “UpUpDownDown” debut in this new video with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods. The two play Streets of Rage 3.

– Rey Mysterio will not be returning to WWE, according to Justin Barrasso of SI.com. WWE had shown interest in bringing Rey back to help with the Latin market but Vince McMahon reportedly was not interested in working with Rey’s representation, specifically Konnan. Mysterio is expected to receive a significant offer from GFW.

– We noted last week how Randy Orton re-tweeted the WWE Creative Humor parody Twitter account to take a shot at some of the recent gimmick matches he and SummerSlam opponent Rusev have been involved in. As seen below, Orton also tweeted a comment from the account this past week regarding WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his potential UFC return:

Sooo, THIS is pretty funny https://t.co/rmsqef6vsR — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 4, 2017

Get the new Brock Lesnar "Eat. Sleep. Threaten to leave for UFC when your contract is up to get more money. Repeat." shirt #Merch — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 3, 2017

