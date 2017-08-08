The Usos’ New Theme Song, Kurt Angle on Being Sober for Four Years, Roman Reigns Art

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the new “Done With That (Day One Remix) for The Usos, who will get their rematch from SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at SummerSlam:

– As seen below, Roman Reigns is featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger:

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrated 4 years of sobriety over the weekend. The RAW General Manager marked the milestone with this post on Instagram:

Yesterday was my 4th year anniversary of remaining sober. I’m very humbled by my progress and support. Had to post this, because there’s very little humor in recovery. So I’m going to enjoy this. Hope you all do too! “Here’s to 4 years bitches!!!!” #stayingsober #doingitformyfamily #itstrue

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)