Source: Rousey is “having fun” with wrestling

Former UFC Champion RondaRousey to Begin Pro Wrestling Training?

Following in the footsteps of fellow four horsewomen Jessamyn Duke, and Shayna Baszler it looks as if Ronda Rousey will be beginning her pro wrestling training soon. According to the latest edition of the Fightful Podcast Rousey is “having fun” with wrestling.

She is set to start training at the Santino Brothers Pro Wrestling school in Southern California.

Santino Brothers Pro Wrestling School is the same school WWE send Eva Marie to train at under Brian Kendrick and where WWE sent Sonya Deville to train before she came to the Performance Center, and where Jessamyn Duke currently trains at.

source: SquaredCircleSirens



