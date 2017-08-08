Sit-In Segment Announced for GFW Impact, GFW Match of the Month, This Week’s Call

– As seen below, the GFW Match of the Month for August features a No DQ match with Raven and Sabu vs. Rhino and Jeff Jarrett from Sacrifice 2005. If Jarrett pinned Raven, he would earn an NWA World Heavyweight Title shot from Raven but if Raven pinned Jarrett, Jarrett would not receive a title shot for one year.

– Wednesday’s GFW teleconference at 1pm EST will feature X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt, Low Ki and Trevor Lee, who currently has possession of Dutt’s belt. The three will discuss the history of the division, Super X Cup, Ladder Match vs. Ultimate X, what makes Low Ki smile, Destination X and more. We will have any newsworthy highlights once the call is over. As noted, Destination X will feature Lee vs. Dutt in a Ladder Match for the title.

– Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna is planning on taking over Thursday’s Impact with a “sit-in demonstration” as she demands answers from GFW Executive Karen Jarrett in regards to her opponent for the live Destination X special on August 17th. Below is a promo for Sienna and this week’s show, plus the announcement from GFW:

The Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna wants answers. She wants these answers from Karen Jarrett and Sienna plans on shutting down IMPACT until she gets these answers. Sienna has told IMPACTWrestling.Com that she will start the show in the ring and will demand that Karen Jarrett join her and tell her exactly who she will be facing at Destination X. Will Karen Jarrett answer to Sienna? We know these two have not seen eye to eye since they first met, but now Sienna is demanding answers from management and that usually doesn’t go very well, neither does calling out Karen Jarrett. With Destination X less than 2 weeks away, Sienna might be feeling the pressure of the high stakes night that Destination X promises to be on August 17th LIVE on Pop in the United States and on Fight Network in Canada.

