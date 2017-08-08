Seth Rollins on His Character, Zeda Talks Mae Young Classic (Video), Maryse Shoot

– WWE posted this video of Zeda talking about making it to The Mae Young Classic. The WWE NXT talent talks about how she got bullied a lot and had social anxiety but getting into MMA gave her confidence and made her feel safe. She goes on to say she wants to wrestle, wants to show people what she knows, what she’s worked for and that if you really want to do something, all you need to do is work hard and believe in yourself. Zeda says winning the tournament would prove people that they can do whatever they want.

– Seth Rollins recently spoke with USA Today’s For The Wing blog to promote the new “Armed Response” movie from WWE Studios. Rollins also commented on his WWE character and the character he plays in the movie:

“I’m firmly entrenched in the Seth Rollins character. It is so close to who I am as a person, we’re almost overtly intertwined. And this was different because I got to play a completely separate character. I got to play someone who was totally outside of myself and it was a very interesting process to kind of get into the idea of finding that character, finding Brett within myself.”

– WWE posted this video looking at photos from Maryse’s recent bikini photo shoot:

