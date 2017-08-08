PWX Pro Wrestling reaches agreement with FITE TV to air shows, first live show scheduled August 20

PWX Pro Wrestling, the hot Southern independent promotion; which features shows in the Carolinas, has reached an agreement with FITE TV to air their shows, with the first live show scheduled August 20. They debuted on FITE TV last night with a FREE replay of Rise of A Champion XII on @FiteTV.

FiteTV is available via desktop, mobile devices via the FITE app, which is available on iOS App Store or Android Google Play; and is accessible via Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge, Roku, Xbox, or PS4, Chromecast devices and Chromecast-enabled TVs (which includes Samsung, LG, Sony, Sharp or Panasonic).

Longtime promoter Ed Zohn shared the following on the debut:

“Congrats to PWX for debuting on FITE. Good to see the area expanding its reach as the talent here is as good as, actually deeper and better, than anywhere in America. Believe me, there is more a lot more quality out there busting their ass to make it. Support your indys.”

PWX Pro Wrestling issued its release on the partnership yesterday:

“A premiere independent wrestling promotion has struck a deal to join forces with one of the fastest rising streaming service for fight fans today. Premiere Wrestling Xperience (http://www.pwxpro.com) out of Charlotte, North Carolina has been the leading independent wrestling promotion in the Southeast for several years producing stars like current WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander and GFW Impact star Caleb Konley to name a few as well as hosting appearances of the best of the best from the world of professional wrestling. FITE (fite.tv) is the premiere digital streaming network for fans of live combat events and has over 450 Pro Wrestling, Boxing, & MMA Events as well as over 5000 hours of Video on Demand Content easily accessible on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and many other outlets.

A breeding ground for the future stars of professional wrestling, PWX brings a talented roster with them to FITE including PWX World Heavyweight Champion and 1/2 of the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Anthony Henry w/ Amber Young, The Ugly Ducklings, Ethan Case, John Skyler, Tracer X, the other 1/2 of the EVOLVE tag team champions James Drake while still bringing in the competition from all across the greatest promotions in the world.

Along with the partnership announcement PWX and FITE have also announced your first two opportunities to see PWX on the platform. For first time fans, who are new to the promotion, beginning August 7th the anniversary super show ‘Rise of a Champion XII’ from last February will be streaming FREE at 6pm EDT to kick off the partnership between the two powerhouses in combat sports.

Two weeks later on August 20th at 3pm(edt) FITE fans will get their first LIVE stream of PWX with ‘Eye of the Beholder’ featuring a 4 way Elimination Match with Anthony Henry defending his PWX World Championship against “The Southern Savior” John Skyler, Martin Stone, and former UFC fighter and current WWN Champion Matt Riddle! All of the action from ‘Eye of the Beholder’ will be available for just $9.99! The best pro wrestling in the world is at your fingertips and with this deal between FITE (fite.tv) and PWX you don’t want to miss out on ‘Eye of the Beholder’ LIVE Sunday August 20th!”

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)