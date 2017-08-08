Nia Jax talks about her favorite WWE match

“It was actually a match I had with Bayley at NXT London. Bayley and I had all these ideas of things that we could do and Triple H is the one who helped us out a lot with that match. It was insane. That crowd was… my first TV match; they hated me, which was amazing. Bayley was so over and we got so much time. Hunter was like ‘Take your time. Have fun.’ I watched it again the other day and I’m like ‘god.’ I loved that match. Loved it.”

source: Talk is Jericho

