Nia Jax talks about her favorite WWE match

Aug 8, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“It was actually a match I had with Bayley at NXT London. Bayley and I had all these ideas of things that we could do and Triple H is the one who helped us out a lot with that match. It was insane. That crowd was… my first TV match; they hated me, which was amazing. Bayley was so over and we got so much time. Hunter was like ‘Take your time. Have fun.’ I watched it again the other day and I’m like ‘god.’ I loved that match. Loved it.”

source: Talk is Jericho

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Karen Jarrett, Sienna, and Laurel Van Ness

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad