News on Jason Jordan’s RAW Opponent from Last Night (Video), SummerSlam Panel Update

– Last night’s WWE RAW in Toronto saw Jason Jordan defeat enhancement talent Jean-Pierre Goulet, billed from Quebec City. The man behind the gimmick was Israeli wrestler Tomer Shalom, who has worked the Canadian indie scene for several years now. It appears the name was a mix of former WWE Tag Team Champion Jean-Pierre LaFitte and former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Goulet, also from Quebec City. Below is video from the match:

– The WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show panel feature Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, David Otunga, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The SummerSlam pre-show has a special start time of 5pm EST while the main pay-per-view card begins at 7pm EST.

