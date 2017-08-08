LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 8/8

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens with a look back at last week’s main event, which saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat John Cena to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

– We’re live from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena to a loud reaction as some fans boo and some do their own version of Cena’s theme song.

Cena hits the ring and gets the crowd riled up, talking about how fired up he is. He addresses last week’s match with Nakamura as some fans start chanting Cena’s name. Cena says he found out real quick that Nakamura is afraid of nothing. Fans start chanting for Nakamura now. Cena says for a while he didn’t know why fans would chant for Nakamura but then he found out Nakamura hits hard, real hard. Cena goes on about last week until Baron Corbin’s new music hits and out he comes with his Money In the Bank briefcase.

Corbin wants Cena to shut up. He’s so tired of hearing about the handshake last week. All Corbin knows is that Cena put his nose in Corbin’s business last week. Corbin says the briefcase means he does what he wants, when he wants. Corbin says if Cena is looking for someone to respect, it should be him and not Nakamura. Corbin says he’s the future and he has no problem making Cena the past. Cena fires back and says Corbin is a skinny-fat, over-rated dumpster fire just like the sign in the crowd says. Fans chant “dumpster fire” now and Cena challenges Corbin to come to the ring and get put through another table.

Corbin asks why would he do that when he has the MITB contract. Like he said, he does what he wants, when he wants. The “dumpster fire” chant starts up again as Cena taunts Corbin. Corbin says Cena has nothing he wants or needs. Corbin doesn’t need to beat Cena. Corbin tells Cena to take his respect and shove it. All Corbin needs is the WWE Title and Cena just isn’t worth his time. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan to the stage for a pop. Bryan says it’s great to be back in Toronto as the fans chant for him. Bryan says Corbin isn’t dressed to wrestle tonight so it will be Corbin vs. Cena at SummerSlam. Bryan’s music hits as fans chant “yes!” and Cena is all smiles in the ring. Corbin stares back at Cena from the stage.

– Still to come, Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal in a non-title Grudge Match. Also, Shane McMahon lays the law down for Kevin Owens and AJ Styles going into SummerSlam. We see The Usos walking backstage. Back to commercial.

The Usos vs. Tye Dillinger and Sami Zayn

Back from the break and out comes The Usos as we get hype for their SmackDown Tag Team Title match with The New Day at SummerSlam. Tye Dillinger is out first for his team, to a hometown pop. Sami Zayn is out next, also to a big pop from the Canadian crowd.

Tye starts off with Jimmy Uso and unloads on him with offense. Sami tags in and goes for an early Helluva Kick but Jey Uso pulls his brother to safety. The Usos regroup on the floor as we go back to commercial already.

Back from the break and Jimmy is down with Sami. Jey tags in and stops Sami from tagging. Tye finally gets the tag and unloads on Uso. Tye stomps away in the corner as fans count along. Jey rolls to the floor for another breather with his brother. Tye runs the ropes for a dive but Jey meets him at the ropes with a big shot. Sami runs the ropes and leaps out onto both of The Usos.

Sami rolls Uso back into the ring to Dillinger, who plants him for a close 2 count. Jimmy drops Sami on the floor with a shot to the jaw. Tye goes to the top but Jey cuts him off. Jey climbs up for a superplex as Jimmy tags in, Tye fights them both off and goes after Jey off the top but has to roll through. Tye goes for the Tye Breaker on Jey but can’t hit it as Jimmy kicks him. They double team Tye and take out his knee before Jey applies the Tequila Sunrise. Tye taps out.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos stand tall as Sami helps a limping Tye out of the ring. We go to replays. The Usos take the mic and wonder where the champions are. They mock The New Day again and promise to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam. Big E’s voice rings out as The New Day makes their entrance. It’s actually just Big E, who comes out to the stage and dances a bit. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston attack from behind and unload on The Usos in the ring. Big E joins them and the triple team begins as fans chant for the champs. Woods brings two steel chairs in as the attack continues. They scoop Jimmy for a shot into a steel chair but Jey pulls him to safety from the floor. The Usos retreat as The New Day stands tall in the ring.

– Still to come, Orton vs. Jinder in a Grudge Match. Also, an exclusive interview with Shinsuke Nakamura and more from The Fashion Police. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Tom mentions how The Singh Brothers aren’t here tonight due to an injury. Renee Young is backstage with Randy Orton now. Orton says Rusev was in the wrong place at the wrong time last week as he heard Rusev running his mouth about how he wasn’t scared of anyone in the back. He will now take care of Rusev at SummerSlam. Regarding the match tonight, Orton says Jinder Mahal has done anything in his power to keep the WWE Title from him and he’s gotten away with it but tonight without The Singh Brothers, Jinder just won’t get away. Period. Orton walks off.

– The announcers lead us to another Fashion Police video on Breezango, the second Twin Peaks parody. “Welcome to Fashion Peaks” opens with Tyler Breeze talking to The Ascension. They leave with their free pie and don’t care about who took Fandango. Fandango appears and says he was taken by aliens. He was free to leave at any time but he didn’t because of anal probes and stuff like that. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson appears but he’s just looking for catering. Breeze asks if Arn killed Tully… Tully the horse. This leads to Arn doing a quick comedy bit about The Four Horsemen. Arn leaves with two of their doughnuts as the Breezango shenanigans continue.

Charlotte Flair vs. Lana

We go to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Lana. Charlotte looks on and does not appear to be worried about tonight’s competition.

Charlotte takes control early on and smiles, telling Lana that this is her ring. Lana tries to make a comeback but Flair takes control each time. Lana gets angry and comes out of the corner as Charlotte misses a big boot. They tangle and battle for a back-slide in the middle of the ring now. Flair overpowers and gets a 2 count. Flair struts and taunts Lana again. Lana smacks her. Flair turns right around and floors Lana with a big boot. Flair applies the Figure Four and transitions into the Figure Eight for the win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Charlotte has her arm raised as she stands over Lana.

– Still to come, Naomi vs. Carmella in a non-title match.

– We see SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon backstage walking. Back to commercial.

