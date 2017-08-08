GFW Knockouts Champion Calls Out WWE SmackDown Superstar on Twitter

Aug 8, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna took to Twitter last night and called out Charlotte Flair for copying her look and mannerisms.

As of this writing, Flair has not responded but she did post a photo with a “#TeaTime” hashtag this morning. You can see both posts below:

