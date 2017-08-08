GFW Bound For Glory Update, Eddie Kingston Still with GFW, Xplosion US Exclusives

– Above and below are new GFW Xplosion US Exclusive matches with KM vs. Joe Coleman and Mahabali Shera vs. QT Marshall.

– It’s now confirmed that the current plan is for the GFW Bound For Glory pay-per-view to take place on Sunday, November 5th in Orlando at Universal Studios. GFW will then tape TV that week.

– Eddie Kingston remains with GFW but hasn’t been used since the storyline with The DCC breaking up, according to PWInsider. Kingston is not injured as he continues to work indie events regularly.

