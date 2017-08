Below is a new video featuring Noelle Foley speaking with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair at the recent San Diego Comic Con.

During the interview, Flair talks the possibility of Charlotte Flair facing #UFC Fighter Ronda Rousey, and Ric say he thinks Charlotte could give Rousey “all she wants” if she had 6 months to prepare, because of her size and strength over Rousey:

(Visited 4 times, 5 visits today)