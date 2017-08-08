Carmella – James Ellsworth Note, Paul Heyman on WWE Editing Recent Segment, SummerSlam

– As seen below, WWE has released Carmella’s updated entrance video. There are no shots of James Ellsworth in the video. Ms. Money In the Bank is set to face SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in a non-title match on tonight’s SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Ellsworth returns to TV tonight as his storyline suspension from SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan ended on August 4th.

– The Independent Wrestling Federation in New Jersey has announced that Tony Graves, Justin Adams and The Atkins Brothers have been booked as extras for the WWE SummerSlam, RAW and SmackDown events in Brooklyn later this month. IWF is ran by Kevin Knight, who has trained Darren Young and others over the years.

– Director and noted pro wrestling fan Max Landis tweeted the following on WWE editing the “as a jew” lines out of the YouTube video that featured a Paul Heyman promo to Samoa Joe, which aired on a June episode of RAW. Heyman responded and wrote, “Some people have a hard time dealing w/ my superior intellect, esp when they realize it comes from having a yiddishe keppala!”

One of the weird moments in WWE recently was them editing out "as a jew" in @HeymanHustle's speech to Samoa Joe when they posted on youtube. — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) August 8, 2017

. @Uptomyknees Some people have a hard time dealing w/ my superior intellect, esp when they realize it comes from having a yiddishe keppala! https://t.co/4RQU7gCb4M — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 8, 2017

