Bayley Addresses Her Injury on RAW, Lesnar & Heyman on Miz TV, Curt Hawkins on 100-Match Losing Streak

Bayley was interviewed on tonight’s RAW by Charly Carruso, regarding her separated shoulder and having to miss SummerSlam; Bayley would have faced Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Paul Heyman & Universal Champion Brock Lesnar were guests on tonight’s Miz TV.

Curt Hawkins tweeted about his 100-match losing streak.

Everybody seems to be real fascinated by my 💯…Don't worry. I'm studying all the greats. I'm gonna kick out soon. FACT. #RAW pic.twitter.com/jdaj3YJ73V — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) August 8, 2017

