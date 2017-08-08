Bayley Addresses Her Injury on RAW, Lesnar & Heyman on Miz TV, Curt Hawkins on 100-Match Losing Streak

Aug 8, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

Bayley was interviewed on tonight’s RAW by Charly Carruso, regarding her separated shoulder and having to miss SummerSlam;  Bayley would have faced Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Paul Heyman & Universal Champion Brock Lesnar were guests on tonight’s Miz TV.

Curt Hawkins tweeted about his 100-match losing streak.

