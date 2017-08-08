Backstage News on Brandi Rhodes Leaving GFW, Lockdown Returning as a PPV?, Amped Anthology

– GFW continues to present Amped Anthology videos with current WWE Superstars as if they were recent. Above and below are new videos with Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers) and WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode. The four-part Amped series begins August 11th on pay-per-view and will feature the GFW Amped TV tapings from 2015.

– Brandi Rhodes recently parted ways with GFW and it’s been confirmed that she left after requesting her release. She first signed with the company in September 2016. Rhodes reportedly landed work with a non-wrestling TV show in Atlanta and GFW wanted a percentage of her earnings. She refused and then asked for the release. Rhodes officially debuted with Ring of Honor at the July 29th TV tapings in Charlotte, teaming with Sumie Sakai to face Mandy Leon and Jenny Rose. Husband Cody Rhodes is the current ROH Champion.

– GFW officials have had talks on bringing Lockdown back as a full-fledged pay-per-view in 2018. TNA started airing Lockdown as a special episode of the weekly Impact TV show in 2015 but Lockdown was usually one of the pay-per-views, if not the only pay-per-view, that drew up there with Bound For Glory.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)