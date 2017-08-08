8/7/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Kingston, Ontario, Canada
Below are the results from the 8/7/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Kingston, Ontario, Canada:
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day defeated The Ascension
2. Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger
3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Naomi defeated Carmella
4. WWE United States Champinship Fatal Four-Way Match
AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn
5. Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair
6. Luke Harper and Sin Cara defeated Aiden English and Erick Rowan
7. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
