Yoshihiro Takayama reportedly suffering from paralysis

Sad news today for the Pro Wrestling and MMA world in Japan

MMA and pro wrestling legend Yoshihiro Takayama is reported to be suffering from paralysis after a severe spinal injury from a wrestling match. Takayama was reportedly attempting a sunset flip and landed wrong, causing the initial injury. Sadly, Takayama’s condition has worsened and now it is likely that he may never walk again.

Takayama is best known for his hard hitting bouts with Mitsuhara Misawa in NOAH as well as his legendary slugfest with mma fighter Don Frye, a bout that many mma enthusiast regard as one of the most brutal fights of all time

Source: The Spotlight

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)