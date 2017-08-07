Yoshihiro Takayama reportedly suffering from paralysis

Aug 7, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Sad news today for the Pro Wrestling and MMA world in Japan

MMA and pro wrestling legend Yoshihiro Takayama is reported to be suffering from paralysis after a severe spinal injury from a wrestling match. Takayama was reportedly attempting a sunset flip and landed wrong, causing the initial injury. Sadly, Takayama’s condition has worsened and now it is likely that he may never walk again.

Takayama is best known for his hard hitting bouts with Mitsuhara Misawa in NOAH as well as his legendary slugfest with mma fighter Don Frye, a bout that many mma enthusiast regard as one of the most brutal fights of all time

Source: The Spotlight

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Karen Jarrett, Sienna, and Laurel Van Ness

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad