WWE Title Match Promo for SummerSlam, Elias Samson on Main Event, John Cena – Grit

Aug 7, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a new promo for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Toronto for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins
* Elias Samson vs. Kalisto

– Host and Executive Producer John Cena tweeted the following after wrapping the second season of FOX’s American Grit on Sunday night. The reality competition saw 20 year old Gigi Austin of New Jersey walk away with $250,000.

