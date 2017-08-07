“Table For 3” Video for Tonight, Braun Strowman on His RAW Match with Roman Reigns, Stock

– Below is a preview for tonight’s “Table For 3” on the WWE Network with Sean Waltman talking to WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Diamond Dallas Page:

– WWE stock was up 0.10% today, closing at $21.01 per share. Today’s high was $21.16 and the low was $20.74.

– Braun Strowman tweeted the following last night on tonight’s RAW Last Man Standing match with Roman Reigns:

Make sure u get a good nights sleep I don't want no excuses when I'm standing over top of u!!! #LastManStanding #raw #ImNotFinishedWithYou — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 7, 2017

