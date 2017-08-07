Scott Dawson out with an Injury

Breaking; Scott Dawson out with a Injury ….

Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned WWE Star Scott Dawson recently suffered a bicep injury … and we’re told it’s looking like he may require surgery.

Sources tell Pro Wrestling Sheets Dawson injured his right bicep and surgery options are currently being discussed, which means that a SummerSlam match involving The Hardy Boyz may be off the table.



