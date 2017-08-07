Notes on Jim Ross, Jay Lethal, and Marty Jannetty

Aug 7, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

– Via Marc Kruskol: Jay Lethal will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch this Wednesday, August 9, at the Tampa Bay Ray’s game vs the Boston Red Sox.

– JR tweeted:

– Upcoming:


Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com


(Visited 56 times, 56 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Karen Jarrett, Sienna, and Laurel Van Ness

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad