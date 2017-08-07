News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Last Man Standing, Brock Lesnar, Rollins & Ambrose, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as the Road to WWE SummerSlam continues.

Tonight’s main event will see Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear tonight as he prepares to defend against Strowman, Reigns and Samoa Joe in the SummerSlam Fatal 4 Way. Tonight’s RAW will also feature an update on Bayley’s shoulder injury.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman to face off in a Last Man Standing Match tonight on Raw

* Bayley’s future to be determined

* Does Rollins truly have Ambrose’s back?

* The Hardys’ fury has been “awoken”

* How will Wyatt respond to Bálor’s mind games?

