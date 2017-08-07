Date and Location revealed for Bound For Glory

PWInsider is reporting that GFW plans to hold their annual Bound For Glory pay-per-view at Universal Studios on November 5.

Speaking of GFW pay-per-views, the company is reportedly considering making Lockdown a pay-per-view event once again. The event was moved from a pay-per-view to a themed episode of Impact in 2015 under Dixie Carter’s management.





