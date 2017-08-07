Cody Rhodes talks about CM Punk’s pipebomb

In a recent interview with FOX Sports: Braves, Cody Rhodes talked about CM Punk’s pipebomb promo from 2011 and how it changed the wrestling industry:



“The business is just in this like, rapid – I envision it as being in this test tube and taking various shapes every hour and you can not predict it anymore. It’s because of guys – I often throw it back to the ‘Pipe Bomb’ promo of CM Punk, being this really defining moment for professional wrestling because it was the first time these streams really crossed. Some of the things he was talking about he had mentioned Ring Of Honor, and then I look at what The Young Bucks have done. They’re legitimately not needing WWE.

Not being a fan of where they work as much as a fan of themselves as a talent and as a unit. That attitude is kind of caught like wildfire, it has made it the most fun time to be a pro wrestler and a wrestling fan because legitimately anything can happen. I am a free agent. I haven’t signed with Ring Of Honor but I damn sure like, love the Honor brand and I really treasure the responsibility of being its world champion.”

Credit Jon Fuentes of WrestlingInc for the quote.





