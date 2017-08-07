Bo Dallas talks a lot about conspiracy theories

“The theory is that there was this class of not people, aliens, let’s call it a class of aliens that lived on this Earth and they moved because of the radiation in our Earth to find a better planet and they left and they left some people here, the discarded, and they are the ones that live in our Earth. The reptilian people are the higher class of people who kind of run the world. (Also) I do believe in the hollow Earth theory. There’s no proof (it’s not). Nobody has drilled more than 12 miles under the Earth’s surface, so the theory that our Earth’s center is filled with molten lava, there’s nothing that backs that other than the fact that the further we go into the Earth’s surface, we get hotter. There’s nothing that tells us that we get hotter and hotter. Obviously, it’s hotter. We haven’t gone more than 12 miles into it.”

Source: Talk Is Jericho



