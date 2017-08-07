Bo Dallas talks a lot about conspiracy theories

Aug 7, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“The theory is that there was this class of not people, aliens, let’s call it a class of aliens that lived on this Earth and they moved because of the radiation in our Earth to find a better planet and they left and they left some people here, the discarded, and they are the ones that live in our Earth. The reptilian people are the higher class of people who kind of run the world. (Also) I do believe in the hollow Earth theory. There’s no proof (it’s not). Nobody has drilled more than 12 miles under the Earth’s surface, so the theory that our Earth’s center is filled with molten lava, there’s nothing that backs that other than the fact that the further we go into the Earth’s surface, we get hotter. There’s nothing that tells us that we get hotter and hotter. Obviously, it’s hotter. We haven’t gone more than 12 miles into it.”

Source: Talk Is Jericho


Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com


(Visited 42 times, 42 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

One Response

  1. Doug says:
    August 7, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    What?

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Karen Jarrett, Sienna, and Laurel Van Ness

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad