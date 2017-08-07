Bella Twins’ clothing brand Birdiebee launches at Curve Expo

Birdiebee, the Bella Twins’ clothing brand, is being unveiled at the Curve Expo today in New York.

The Birdiebee project was launched last year and it was also featured on a few episodes of Total Divas as Nikki and Brie shopped around ideas to launch the brand.

The twins wrote in a post on Twitter that they were heading to the Curve Expo as their products are “being introduced to the world,” calling this a dream come true. The Curve Expo is being held at the Javits Center at Hall 1B in New York and the Bellas are at booth 620.

It’s been a good week for Nikki and Brie as they also had their own wine bottled, labeled, and ready to launch. The name and label have been kept a secret for the time being and will be unveiled when the wine officially launches.

En route 2 the @curvexpo So honored excited & proud that @birdiebee is being introduced 2 the world! Such a dream come true!💛🐝B&N

Booth 620 pic.twitter.com/F2n98RayrY — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 7, 2017





