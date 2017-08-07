Another Road Block for Daniel Bryan

Dave Meltzer discussed Daniel Bryan’s Future on Wrestling Observer Radio and indicated that he will probably not be able wrestle for New Japan once his WWE deal runs out…

“If you have a concussion Japan it’s the same thing as in WWE: they keep you out, there’s no questions asked, and they don’t put you back in until you pass the testing. Now, do they have the same stuff as they do here? Our stuff, we use the stuff that Joseph Maroon did with the impact testing, and whatever they do is probably the same. But when guys have concussions in Japan they’re usually out for a while or Retire.”



