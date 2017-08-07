Angle celebrates four years of sobriety

Aug 7, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Via Instagram:
Yesterday was my 4th year anniversary of remaining sober. I'm very humbled by my progress and support. Had to post this, because there's very little humor in recovery. So I'm going to enjoy this. Hope you all do too! "Here's to 4 years bitches!!!!" #stayingsober #doingitformyfamily #itstrue
A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Aug 6, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT
