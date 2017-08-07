8/6/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Below are the results from the 8/6/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day defeated The Ascension

2. Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Naomi defeated Carmella

4. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

5. Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair

6. Luke Harper and Sin Cara defeated Aiden English and Erick Rowan

7. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

