8/6/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Aug 7, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 8/6/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day defeated The Ascension

2. Rusev defeated Tye Dillinger

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Naomi defeated Carmella

4. AJ Styles and Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

5. Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair

6. Luke Harper and Sin Cara defeated Aiden English and Erick Rowan

7. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

