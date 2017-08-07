#1 Contenders Match on Next Week’s RAW, Brock Lesnar Meets The Miztourage (Video), WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opened with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz demanding Jason Jordan come finish what was started last week. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle appeared instead and introduced special guests for MizTV… WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. This led to Lesnar destroying The Miztourage with German suplexes and F5s. Below is video from the segment:

– Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax will take place on next week’s RAW from Boston with the winner going on to SummerSlam to replace Bayley in the match against RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. As noted, Bayley suffered a separated shoulder during her match with Jax last week. Sasha defeated Alicia Fox and Emma in a Triple Threat while Nia defeated Emma and Dana Brooke in a Triple Threat on tonight’s RAW to qualify for next week’s #1 contenders match.

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE NXT episode, featuring Drew McIntyre and NXT Champion Bobby Roode facing off in the middle of the ring ahead of their “Takeover: Brooklyn III” main event on August 19th during SummerSlam weekend.

