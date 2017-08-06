Video: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn re-unite in Montreal

Fans in Montreal last night got a special moment as three of their favorites all teamed up to finish off the heels in a non-televised live event.

The main event featured Jinder Mahal taking on Sami Zayn for the WWE title, a match which ended with Mahal winning after the Singh brothers interfered. After the match was over, all three attacked Sami Zayn but Pat Patterson, who was sitting ringside for the match, jumped on the apron to help Zayn.

Still three on two, Kevin Owens’ theme song hit for a thunderous pop from the crowd. Owens evened the odds and worked with Zayn to get rid of Mahal and the Singh brothers.

The fans chanted “Yes” – in French – as Owens and Zayn stood face to face in the ring but Owens did not stay there for the celebrations, and left the ring.





