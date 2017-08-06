Simon Gotch discusses his infamous altercation with Sin Cara

In a recent shoot interview, former Vaudevillain Simon Gotch discussed his infamous altercation with Sin Cara.

Apparently the 2 had had a friendly relationship where they would poke fun at each-other, however this time Gotch says he took things a little too far.

Gotch says Bray Wyatt was warning him “don’t f*** with Jorge” (Sin Cara’s real name) When suddenly he was hit with a Diet Coke can which stunned him, then he looked up to see Sin Cara walking toward him. The two fought and wrestled with each other and both were fined for the incident. Gotch claims that he doesn’t believe he should have been fined.

Source: The Spotlight

(Visited 52 times, 52 visits today)