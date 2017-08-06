Simon Gotch discusses his infamous altercation with Sin Cara

Aug 6, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

In a recent shoot interview, former Vaudevillain Simon Gotch discussed his infamous altercation with Sin Cara.

Apparently the 2 had had a friendly relationship where they would poke fun at each-other, however this time Gotch says he took things a little too far.

Gotch says Bray Wyatt was warning him “don’t f*** with Jorge” (Sin Cara’s real name) When suddenly he was hit with a Diet Coke can which stunned him, then he looked up to see Sin Cara walking toward him. The two fought and wrestled with each other and both were fined for the incident. Gotch claims that he doesn’t believe he should have been fined.

Source: The Spotlight

(Visited 52 times, 52 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Karen Jarrett, Sienna, and Laurel Van Ness

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad