Former Total Divas Cast Member To Appear on NXT Full-Time

Mandy Rose, who became known based on being a contestant on Tough Enough and a cast member on Total Divas, has also made several appearances competing on NXT.

Rose has mainly been on the losing end at NXT live events over the past few months. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Radio, Rose is expected to have more appearances on the WWE Network.

WWE has always been impressed with her look and Work ethic, which is why she was offered both a spot on Total Divas as well as a contract to compete as a wrestler, despite not winning Tough Enough. WOR also stated that Rose is not expect to return to Total Divas.





