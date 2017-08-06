Estimated crowd for GFW’s live event in Staten Island

The second GFW non-televised live event in Staten Island drew even less fans than the one in Long Island as the Staten Island Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George looked awfully empty with few fans scattered around the park.

The ringside seats, which had around 250 seats, were not even half full and in the stands you could see small pockets of fans scattered around.

This experiment clearly failed and the company obviously lost more money than it did to put up these shows. The third show, which was set for tonight in Bridgeport, Connecticut, was canceled.

Attendance 8 mins before showtime at tonight's #GFW live event in Staten Island, NY. Not good. (photos via our own @EditorMikeO) pic.twitter.com/AZ8uI8OTOS — TopRopePress.com (@TopRopePress) August 5, 2017





