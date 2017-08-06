Combat Zone Wrestling 8/5 Voorhees, NJ results for “Once In A Lifetime” featuring Atsushi Onita-Matt Tremont

Last night, Combat Zone Wrestling presented Once In A Lifetime featuring Atsushi Onita before what may have been a record crowd at the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, outdoing more than a few Cage of Death show at the Skate Zone. This with premium ticket prices well beyond normal (Onita et. al, airfare, etc. doesn’t come cheap).

Despite the crowd size, the crowd moved around smoothly, and CZW looked really prepared for the huge crowd.

* Aerial Assault Match: Ace Romero defeated Ken Broadway, Smiley, Mike Greca, Brandon Watts, Jason Gory, Anthony Bennett, Kit Osbourne, Pandita and Jimmy Lloyd after Ace Romero put Bennett through a table with a swanton (note: Romero is HUGE..really huge…really huge).

* CZW Wired Championship Match:

Wired Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated the returning John Silver (formerly part of the longtime CZW tag team staple Beaver Boys) to retain his title after a piledriver.

* Triple Threat Tag Team Match:

The Storm Of Entrails (Dan O’Hare/SHLAK) defeated The Awakening (Stockade/G-Raver) and Hideki Hosaka/RAIJIN-Yaguchi after Storm of Entrails drove G-Raver through their trademark door (yes, a door) in a match that saw cinder blocks, the trademark SOE door, and chairs involved.

* Tim Donst defeated Ace Austin (Shakespeare) by pinfall in a squash.

* CZW Championship Match:

Combat Zone Wrestling heavyweight Champion Shane Strickland defeated MASADA to retain by submission. This match showed a different side of Strickland, as there was much less flying and a lot more hard hitting spots. It also reminded people that MASADA can wrestle and not just do death matches, with MASADA working submission at different points in the match. But death match fans got their fill as MASADA also brawled around the ring and stuck Strickland at one point with his standard wooden skewers. The finish saw Strickland nail a double stomp from apron to floor, a second double stomp…and the armbar submission for the win.

Longtime (and still occasional) ring announcer Larry Legend came out to announce the main event, only to be interrupted by Joe Gacy. He cut a promo, saying that other than Matt Tremont, where were the CZW “originals” (meaning those who’ve stayed with the company and not gone to WWE, NXT, ROH or GFW.

Guys in masks came out with a barbed wire board. Gacy said if CZW was going to “take out the barbed wire from its logo, he was going to put it back in” and proceeded to drive Larry Legend through a barbed wire table….to a stunned crowd.

* The Final Chapter:

Lio Rush defeated Joey Janela by pinfall after a Pedigree. An incredible match. In a prefect world, this match would have been the main event for next month, because it deserved to stand alone. The matches these two have had in CZW alone have been incredible.

The two basically beat and worked the s%#t out of each other, with intricate combinations, knee strikes and kicks. Rush suplexed Janela off the top of a high ladder through a table in a sick-looking spot. Not surprising that these two would at least try to steal the show, since they stole so many with previous matches.

The finish saw Rush bring in a sledgehammer into the ring for later use. Janela powerbombed Rush off ther tall ladder through another table…to be no-sold by Rush who had a look in his eye like a crazy man. Janela did a sitout powerbomb for a neal fall, tried to set up Rush for a pedigree, only to have Rush slip out and hit Janela with the sledgehammer. Rush finished by pedigreeing Janela for the pinfall.

Post-match, Janela told Rush this wont be the last time they met, followed by a crowd chant of “fight forever”. Rush did a clearly heartfelt farewell promo, talking about drivintg 3 hours from Maryland to the CZW Dojo…as a 22 year old with a newborn…but did it to get the opportunity he was moving on to (NXT). he then promised the crowd that “wherever he went” he would “blow the “mother$#@&ing roof off the place”. Given a chance by WWE….he will.

The show went to intermission, with the no rope barbed wire going up.

* Main Event, part 1/Once In A Lifetime Match):

The match started with a chilling video package that had the crowd as charged up for the match as any live CZW crowd in years. People clearly traveled some distance for this matc, with classic FMW, Hayabusa, and Onita shirts spinkled through the crowd.

The entrances were electric and loud, with the crowd going nuts for Tremont’s entrance and even singing along to Onita’s FMW theme song “Wild Thing” when he came out.

Matt Tremont vs. Atsushi Onita originally started as a singles match, but ended up seguing into a 6 Man Tag Team Match; after several minutes into the match, RAIJIN-Yaguchi and Hideki Hosaka (who had been at ringside) came into the ring to attack Tremont. Danny Havoc and Rickey Shane Page to come out and make the save. This was as insane at you’d expect for any indoor match with exploding barbed wire bats, barbed wire bats, barbed wire tables, meat forks; including one really good looking explosion by Tremont on Onita.

Team FMW (Atsushi Onita, RAIJIN-Yaguchi, and Hideki Hosaka) defeated Team CZW (Matt Tremont, Danny Havoc, and Rickey Shane Page) after Danny Havoc was hit with another exploding bat, then a suplex into a barbed wire board.

There are two versions of why the match became a six man; with the most obvious one is the state of Tremont’s health, certainly at least part of the reason. Tremont had been in Virtua Hospital for 11 days until the Wednesday before the show, and signed himself out .Were this any other show, even he would have missed it. Any other rational human being would have. Tremont wasn’t Mid-week, it’s rumored that the call was made to go with the six-man to allow Tremont to go “easier”…”easier” being a very relative term, consdering he wound up covered in blood, took exploding bat shots.

Post-match, Onita got on the mic and challenged Tremont to come to Japan for another match, with Onita putting over that this time, there will be “real explosions”. Onita did the trademark “fighting spirit” slaps to challenge Tremont to come. Tremont got on the mic and told him that he will see him in October.

There were apparently major issues for at least some with the Highspots iPPV feed for the show, which brought the complaints you’d expect.

CZW returns to the Flyers Skate Zone on September 9 for the annual Chris Ca$h Memorial “Down With The Sickness” show as part of a doubleheader with WSU.

