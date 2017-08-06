8/5/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada

Below are the results from the 8/5/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated The Revival

2. Jason Jordan defeated Elias

3. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks and Nia Jax

4. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

6. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt (via disqualification)

7. Triple Threat Match

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)