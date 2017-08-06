8/5/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada
Below are the results from the 8/5/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada:
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Sheamus and Cesaro defeated The Revival
2. Jason Jordan defeated Elias
3. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks and Nia Jax
4. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa
6. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt (via disqualification)
7. Triple Threat Match
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe
