8/5/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada

Aug 6, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 8/5/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Sheamus and Cesaro defeated The Revival

2. Jason Jordan defeated Elias

3. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks and Nia Jax

4. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

5. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

6. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt (via disqualification)

7. Triple Threat Match
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Karen Jarrett, Sienna, and Laurel Van Ness

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad