8/5/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Largo, Florida

Below are the results from the 8/5/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Largo, Florida:

1. Mark Andrews defeated Brennan Williams

2. Liv Morgan and Macey Estrella defeated Daria Berenato and Mandy Rose

3. Roderick Strong defeated Adrian Jaoude

4. Pete Dunne defeated The Velveteen Dream

5. Jack Gallagher defeated TJP

6. The Authors of Pain defeated The Street Profits

7. Ruby Riot defeated Nikki Cross

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Aleister Black, Hideo Itami, and Kassius Ohno defeated Andrade Almas, Dylan Miley, and Tino Sabbatelli

