8/5/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Largo, Florida

Aug 6, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 8/5/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Largo, Florida:

1. Mark Andrews defeated Brennan Williams

2. Liv Morgan and Macey Estrella defeated Daria Berenato and Mandy Rose

3. Roderick Strong defeated Adrian Jaoude

4. Pete Dunne defeated The Velveteen Dream

5. Jack Gallagher defeated TJP

6. The Authors of Pain defeated The Street Profits

7. Ruby Riot defeated Nikki Cross

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Aleister Black, Hideo Itami, and Kassius Ohno defeated Andrade Almas, Dylan Miley, and Tino Sabbatelli

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Global Force Wrestling conference call featuring Karen Jarrett, Sienna, and Laurel Van Ness

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad