Update on Finn Balor’s ‘Demon King’ character

According to The Dirty Sheets podcast, in association with SportsKeeda, there are plans for the character to return to WWE TV.

Finn Balor is currently scheduled to face Bray Wyatt at WWE SummerSlam this month, and the Demon King character will be brought back for the match against Bray Wyatt.

