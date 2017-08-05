Steve Austin Comments on His Dream Match with Someone He’s Never Wrestled

On competing against one person who he’s never faced:

“I gotta say Hulk Hogan. Because, one of the biggest draws in the history of the business. Everybody thought that match between ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan should have happened a couple years back and never did. Just for whatever reason, I didn’t feel like stepping back in the ring. I think Hogan was ready to go, but I wasn’t.

And so, I never got a chance to wrestle that guy, and it would’ve been fun to be in the ring with him, because I was watching an old match on YouTube between Paul Orndorff and Hulk Hogan, and I watched how Hulk Hogan was down there on that mat and he was just selling his a** off.

Paul Orndorff was just kicking the snot out of him, and then finally, finally, finally after all this heat, started making that trademark comeback… He started firing up that comeback, the people started going crazy, and I realized that guy wasn’t born on top, he worked his tail off to get to the top. So I’d say Hulk Hogan right off jump street.”

source: The Spotlight 2.0



