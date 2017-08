Samoa Joe comments on if he thinks CM Punk will ever return to WWE…

“You never really know with him. He is definitely somebody who does things his own way. I think the biggest thing is that you can never count out what his next move will be.

Whatever he chooses to do next, whether that be more fights in UFC returning to WWE or to a different company he will do whatever he feels best in the moment.”

(Visited 27 times, 27 visits today)