Last Man Standing Match Announced for Monday Night RAW

Aug 5, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will face off in a Last Man Standing Match, on Monday Night RAW, on August 7th in Toronto.

Reigns and Strowman are two of the four in the Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, along with Samoa Joe and titleholder Brock Lesnar.

