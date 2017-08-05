Last Man Standing Match Announced for Monday Night RAW
WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will face off in a Last Man Standing Match, on Monday Night RAW, on August 7th in Toronto.
BREAKING: @WWERomanReigns and @BraunStrowman will compete in a #LastManStanding Match THIS MONDAY, LIVE on #RAW! https://t.co/30Lxtsl0HQ
— WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2017
Reigns and Strowman are two of the four in the Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, along with Samoa Joe and titleholder Brock Lesnar.
