James Storm on Why He Signed with GFW Over NXT, What Triple H Told Him When He Left NXT, More

GFW star James Storm recently spoke with Brian Fritz of Sporting News and below are some interview highlights:

On why he chose not to sign with WWE and NXT:



“With the schedule of NXT and [Triple H] was telling me we’re going to try and run 100-120 shows from here on out throughout the year and stuff. It’s all great and everything but where I was, personally, in my life, I couldn’t be on the road that much because I had some family problems, my wife wanted to have another kid. So, it was one of those things where it wasn’t the right timing for me.”

On what Triple H told him after he decided to leave NXT:

“Hunter straight up told me, ‘Go get your life together. This is my number. Maybe in two years, we can do business again.’”

On the benefit of Impact Wresting going on the road again:

“It’s really hard to judge who’s over and who’s not. I think with us getting back on the road, it will show management we need to push this guy because he’s really over or we should do something with this guy. It also helps younger talent learn how to work. Not just go out and do all these moves but to learn to work.”



