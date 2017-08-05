How did the GFW live event in Long Island draw?

Judging from pictures posted online from last night’s GFW non-televised live event at The Sports Arena in St. James in Long Island, attendance was pretty poor and did not even top 300 fans.

The 45,000 square foot multipurpose arena did not look at its best with just floor seats and large red barricades to close off parts of the floor. You can see a photo of the poor attendance below.

The second live event happens tonight at the Staten Island Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George.





