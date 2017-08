8/4/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Ocala, Florida

Below are the results from the 8/4/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Ocala, Florida:

1. Roderick Strong defeated Fabian Aichner

2. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Dakota Kai and Sarah Logan

3. Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Demitrius Bronson

4. Lacey Evans defeated Mandy Rose

5. Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

6. No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves

7. Ember Moon defeated Bianca Belair

8. Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

